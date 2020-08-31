Menu
2009 Ford F-150

156,919 KM

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Collectible Auto Sales

905-573-9007

XLT

Location

Collectible Auto Sales

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

905-573-9007

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

156,919KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5796309
  • VIN: 1FTRX14829FB36018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Champagne
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 156,919 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !! JET BLACK SUPER CAB  , LOW KMS !! VERY VERY CLEAN TRUCK !!!!   4X4  5.4 LITRE V8 AUTOMATIC  COLD AIR  !! POWER GROUP PACKAGE !!  CHROME PACKAGE !!  FACTORY CHROME RIMS !! CERTIFIED !!  COLLECTIBLE AUTO SALES  HAMILTON  905-573-9007  156,919 KMS 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire

