2009 Ford F-150

+ taxes & licensing
905-573-9007
2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1
905-573-9007
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
WOW !! VERY CLEAN !! SUPERCREW CAB 4X4 5.4 LITRE AUTOMATIC , POWER GROUP PACKAGE , CHROME FACTORY RIMS WITH NEW BF GOODRICH ALL SEASONAL TIRES !!! COLLECTIBLE AUTO SALES 905-573-9007 CERTIFIED !!! HAMILTON 206,980 KMS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1