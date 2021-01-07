Menu
2009 Ford F-150

206,986 KM

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
Collectible Auto Sales

905-573-9007

XLT

Location

Collectible Auto Sales

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

905-573-9007

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

206,986KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6379922
  • VIN: 1FTPW14VX9FA16130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 206,986 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !! VERY CLEAN  !!   SUPERCREW CAB  4X4  5.4 LITRE  AUTOMATIC  , POWER GROUP PACKAGE , CHROME FACTORY RIMS WITH NEW BF GOODRICH ALL SEASONAL TIRES !!! COLLECTIBLE AUTO SALES  905-573-9007  CERTIFIED !!!  HAMILTON  206,980 KMS

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

905-573-9007

