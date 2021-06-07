2009 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 4 , 4 9 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7270901

7270901 VIN: 1FTRW14829KA27391

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 184,491 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls remote start Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Included Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.