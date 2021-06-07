Menu
2009 Ford F-150

184,491 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Zen's Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2009 Ford F-150

2009 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT

2009 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT

Location

Zen's Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

184,491KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7270901
  • VIN: 1FTRW14829KA27391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,491 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
plus HST plus licensing 
6 months or 6,000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim 
Car-proof included
Safety
Financing available
Auxiliary input
Air Conditioning

Backup Camera

Remote Start
Cruise control 

Heated seats
Power seats
Power locks
Power window
Power steering
Power mirrors
Remote key-less entry
Power windows
CD player
Premium audio
Airbag: driver
Airbag: passenger
Fog lights
Alloy wheels
Two sets of keys

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Included
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zen's Auto Sales

Zen's Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

