2009 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,495 + taxes & licensing 1 5 3 , 8 2 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7441643

7441643 VIN: 1FTPX14V79FA48174

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 153,826 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Tire Pressure Monitor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Seating Rear Bench Seat Additional Features auxiliary input Conventional Spare Tire

