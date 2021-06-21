Menu
2009 Ford F-150

153,826 KM

Details Description Features

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Zen's Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2009 Ford F-150

2009 Ford F-150

SuperCab 145" XLT

2009 Ford F-150

SuperCab 145" XLT

Location

Zen's Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

153,826KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7441643
  VIN: 1FTPX14V79FA48174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,826 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale

NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.

plus HST plus licensing 

6 months or 6,000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim 

Car-proof included

Safety

4WD

Financing available

Warranty included

Remote Keyless entry 

Remote Start

Air Conditioning

Cruise control

Trailer Hitch

Fog light

Auxiliary input 

Power locks

Power steering 

Power windows 

Power mirrors 

CD player

Premium audio

Airbag: driver

Airbag: passenger

Fog lights

Alloy wheels

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included
Rear Bench Seat
auxiliary input
Conventional Spare Tire

Zen's Auto Sales

Zen's Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

