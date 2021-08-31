Menu
2009 Ford F-150

218,726 KM

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Zen's Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2009 Ford F-150

2009 Ford F-150

XLT

2009 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Zen's Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

218,726KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7706668
  VIN: 1FTPW14V39FB04064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 218,726 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale

NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.

plus HST plus licensing 

6 months or 6,000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim 

Car-proof included

Safety

4WD

Financing available

Warranty included

Remote Keyless entry 

Heated seats

AC seats

USB

Sunroof

DVD

Backup Sensors

Air Conditioning

Cruise control

Trailer Hitch

Fog light

Auxiliary input 

Power locks

Power steering 

Power windows 

Power mirrors 

CD player

Premium audio

Fog lights

Alloy wheels

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
AC SEATS
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Sliding Rear Window
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
BACKUP SENSORS
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
USB
auxiliary input
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
DVD Headphones
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Zen's Auto Sales

Zen's Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

