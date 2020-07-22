Menu
2009 GMC Sierra 1500

218,810 KM

$12,999

$12,999

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5406740
  • VIN: 2GTEK19C991120139
$12,999

218,810KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 218,810 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !! BLACK ON BLACK  4.8 LITER V8  AUTOMATIC  . POWER GROUP PACKAGE, COLD AIR !!  GMC  SL EXTENDED CAB  4X4   !!! VERY CLEAN TRUCK , FULLY CERTIFIED !  PLUS HST  AND LICENCING , COLLECTIBLE AUTO SALES HAMILTON 905-573-9007   218,000 KMS

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Split Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

