2009 GMC Sierra 1500

905-573-9007
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
WOW !! BLACK ON BLACK 4.8 LITER V8 AUTOMATIC . POWER GROUP PACKAGE, COLD AIR !! GMC SL EXTENDED CAB 4X4 !!! VERY CLEAN TRUCK , FULLY CERTIFIED ! PLUS HST AND LICENCING , COLLECTIBLE AUTO SALES HAMILTON 905-573-9007 218,000 KMS
2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1