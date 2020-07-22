2009 GMC Sierra 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Winter Tires Trailer Hitch Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input AM/FM CD Player Seating Split Bench Seat Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.