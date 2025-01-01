Menu
This truck just had the annual inspection completed July 2025. Drives nice and the Air Conditioning blows cold. You are more than welcome to take this to your mechanic This vehicle is being sold as-is unfit, and is not represented as being in road-worthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. <br/>

2009 GMC Sierra 3500

397,600 KM

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
2009 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Work Truck

2009 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Work Truck

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
397,600KM
VIN 1GTJK796X9E128616

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 397,600 KM

This truck just had the annual inspection completed July 2025. Drives nice and the Air Conditioning blows cold. You are more than welcome to take this to your mechanic This vehicle is being sold "as-is" unfit, and is not represented as being in road-worthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
2009 GMC Sierra 3500