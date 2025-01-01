$9,999+ taxes & licensing
2009 GMC Sierra 3500
HD Work Truck
Location
Wayne's Auto World
1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
905-544-5568
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
397,600KM
VIN 1GTJK796X9E128616
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 397,600 KM
Vehicle Description
This truck just had the annual inspection completed July 2025. Drives nice and the Air Conditioning blows cold. You are more than welcome to take this to your mechanic This vehicle is being sold "as-is" unfit, and is not represented as being in road-worthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
