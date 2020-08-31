2009 Honda Civic

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive 1.8L SOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Safety Side Curtain Airbags 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD) Child-proof rear door locks 3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners Convenience Map Lights Front & rear cup holders Front & Rear Floor Mats Variable intermittent windshield wipers Remote fuel filler door release Windows Rear Window Defroster Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr windows w/driver auto up/down 12V pwr outlet Trim Body-coloured door handles Seating Rear seat heater ducts Security Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Exterior P205/55R16 all-season tires Suspension Control-link MacPherson strut front suspension Media / Nav / Comm Integrated glass antenna Comfort Air conditioning w/air filtration system

Additional Features Leather-wrapped steering wheel Front & rear stabilizer bars Tilt/telescoping steering column Drive-by-Wire Throttle System Front splash guards Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH) Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature Rear decklid spoiler Outside temp gauge Maintenance Minder system Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes Front & rear door pockets Reactive-link double wishbone rear suspension Multi-functional centre console storage Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system Body-coloured folding heated pwr mirrors 60/40 fold-down rear seat w/centre armrest 16" aluminum wheels Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags Instrument panel -inc: digital odometer, digital trip meter 5-speed automatic transmission w/lock-up torque converter, grade logic control Black cloth reclining sport front bucket seats -inc: driver seat manual height adjustment, active head restraints, silver contrast stitching

