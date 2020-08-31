2009 Honda Civic

1.8L SOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Child-proof rear door locks
3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Remote fuel filler door release
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr windows w/driver auto up/down
Body-coloured door handles
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
P205/55R16 all-season tires
Control-link MacPherson strut front suspension
Air conditioning w/air filtration system
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Tilt/telescoping steering column
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)
Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature
Maintenance Minder system
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Front & rear door pockets
Reactive-link double wishbone rear suspension
Multi-functional centre console storage
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
Body-coloured folding heated pwr mirrors
60/40 fold-down rear seat w/centre armrest
Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
Instrument panel -inc: digital odometer, digital trip meter
5-speed automatic transmission w/lock-up torque converter, grade logic control
Black cloth reclining sport front bucket seats -inc: driver seat manual height adjustment, active head restraints, silver contrast stitching
