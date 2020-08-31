Menu
2009 Honda Civic

140,635 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rim Ram Auto Sales

647-979-3236

2009 Honda Civic

2009 Honda Civic

Sdn Sport

2009 Honda Civic

Sdn Sport

Location

Rim Ram Auto Sales

1605 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8K 1T5

647-979-3236

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

140,635KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5760414
  VIN: 2HGFA16669H018185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polished Metal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 140,635 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy with confidence
Registered dealer

Certification included in price

Automatic

Sunroof

Alloy wheels

Cruise control

Aux

USB plug in

Power windows

Power locks

Power mirrors

Remote power trunk release

CD player

A/C

& Much more

Call or text 6479793236 for a test drive

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
1.8L SOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Side Curtain Airbags
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Child-proof rear door locks
3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners
Map Lights
Front & rear cup holders
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Remote fuel filler door release
Rear Window Defroster
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr windows w/driver auto up/down
12V pwr outlet
Body-coloured door handles
Rear seat heater ducts
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
P205/55R16 all-season tires
Control-link MacPherson strut front suspension
Integrated glass antenna
Air conditioning w/air filtration system
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Tilt/telescoping steering column
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Front splash guards
Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)
Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature
Rear decklid spoiler
Outside temp gauge
Maintenance Minder system
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Front & rear door pockets
Reactive-link double wishbone rear suspension
Multi-functional centre console storage
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
Body-coloured folding heated pwr mirrors
60/40 fold-down rear seat w/centre armrest
16" aluminum wheels
Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
Instrument panel -inc: digital odometer, digital trip meter
5-speed automatic transmission w/lock-up torque converter, grade logic control
Black cloth reclining sport front bucket seats -inc: driver seat manual height adjustment, active head restraints, silver contrast stitching

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

