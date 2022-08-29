Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Honda Civic

263,920 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

905-312-8181

Contact Seller
2009 Honda Civic

2009 Honda Civic

Sdn DX-G

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Honda Civic

Sdn DX-G

Location

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6

905-312-8181

  1. 9048334
  2. 9048334
Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

263,920KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9048334
  • Stock #: 113826
  • VIN: 2hgfa16489h113826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 113826
  • Mileage 263,920 KM

Vehicle Description

4 cly auto air power steering power brakes tilt cruise am fm cd power windows power door locks key less entry certified

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lovely Auto Sales Limited

2008 Dodge Dakota SLT
 212,630 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 RAM Cargo Van C/V
 229,300 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 205,400 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic

Email Lovely Auto Sales Limited

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6

Call Dealer

905-312-XXXX

(click to show)

905-312-8181

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory