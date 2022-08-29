$6,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lovely Auto Sales Limited
905-312-8181
2009 Honda Civic
2009 Honda Civic
Sdn DX-G
Location
Lovely Auto Sales Limited
1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6
905-312-8181
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
263,920KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9048334
- Stock #: 113826
- VIN: 2hgfa16489h113826
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 113826
- Mileage 263,920 KM
Vehicle Description
4 cly auto air power steering power brakes tilt cruise am fm cd power windows power door locks key less entry certified
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lovely Auto Sales Limited
Lovely Auto Sales Limited
1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6