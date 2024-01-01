$12,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2009 Honda CR-V
EX-L ONLY 74000KM,1 OWNER
2009 Honda CR-V
EX-L ONLY 74000KM,1 OWNER
Location
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
905-318-3353
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
74,888KM
Used
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5j6re48739l801965
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 74,888 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
1 local owner, only 74000km,EX-L model, leather,sunroof,alloys,safety included, no added fees or charges,
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From RDJ Auto Sales & Service
2016 Hyundai Accent GL,ONLY 20000KM,ACCIDENT FREE 20,219 KM $16,495 + tax & lic
2006 Chevrolet Impala LT,ONLY 94000KM,ACCIDENT FREE 94,642 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Corolla LE,ACCIDENT FREE,LOCAL TRADE 85,477 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Email RDJ Auto Sales & Service
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
Call Dealer
905-318-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
905-318-3353
2009 Honda CR-V