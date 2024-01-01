Menu
<p>1 local owner, only 74000km,EX-L model, leather,sunroof,alloys,safety included, no added fees or charges,</p>

2009 Honda CR-V

74,888 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
2009 Honda CR-V

EX-L ONLY 74000KM,1 OWNER

2009 Honda CR-V

EX-L ONLY 74000KM,1 OWNER

Location

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

74,888KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5j6re48739l801965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,888 KM

Vehicle Description

1 local owner, only 74000km,EX-L model, leather,sunroof,alloys,safety included, no added fees or charges,

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

905-318-3353

2009 Honda CR-V