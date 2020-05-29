Menu
$9,785

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

2009 Honda CR-V

2009 Honda CR-V

EX-L

2009 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

$9,785

+ taxes & licensing

  • 155,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5043999
  • Stock #: 1232
  • VIN: 5J6RE48719L810387
Exterior Colour
Borrego Beige Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

** 2009 Honda Crv EXL, 2.4L 4 Cyinder AWD, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Alloys, Good condition and fully, Available for sale Certified $9995+HST and Licensing**Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday 10 to Thursday 10AM to 6PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM.We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down.... Read the full description on our Website at:

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Comfort
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Security
  • Security alarm system
Additional Features
  • Aux input
  • Four wheel disc brakes
  • Leather Seat
  • Air Bag - Driver
  • Air Bag - Passenger
  • Air Bag - Front Side Body
  • Air Bag - Front Side Head
  • Rear Pass-Through Seat
  • Vanity Driver Mirror
  • Vanity Passenger Mirror
  • A/C Front
  • Air Bag - Rear Side Head
  • All Season Front Tires
  • All Season Rear Tires
  • A/C Climate Control
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at:
  • A/C Multi-Zone
  • Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
  • Generic Moon/Sun Roof
  • Moon/Sun Roof

