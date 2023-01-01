$9,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Zens Auto Sales
905-962-2226
2009 Honda CR-V
2009 Honda CR-V
LX *AWD, SAFETY, 1Y ENGINE & TRANSMISSION*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
188,778KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9586000
- VIN: 5J6RE48369L808325
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 188,778 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
plus HST plus licensing
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available
AWD
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Auxiliary input
Remote key-less entry
Power windows
CD player
Premium audio
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Zens Auto Sales
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5