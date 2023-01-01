Menu
2009 Honda CR-V

188,778 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2009 Honda CR-V

2009 Honda CR-V

LX *AWD, SAFETY, 1Y ENGINE & TRANSMISSION*

2009 Honda CR-V

LX *AWD, SAFETY, 1Y ENGINE & TRANSMISSION*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

188,778KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9586000
  • VIN: 5J6RE48369L808325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,778 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
plus HST plus licensing
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available
AWD
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Auxiliary input
Remote key-less entry
Power windows
CD player
Premium audio

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

