2009 Hyundai Accent

MAN L

2009 Hyundai Accent

MAN L

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4471971
  • VIN: KMHCN35C79U145833
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Steel Wheels
Convenience
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

