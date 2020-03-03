Menu
2009 Hyundai Accent

GLS ***EXCELLENT CONDITION/DRIVES LIKE NEW/ONLY 124000 KMS***

2009 Hyundai Accent

GLS ***EXCELLENT CONDITION/DRIVES LIKE NEW/ONLY 124000 KMS***

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1

905-547-7700

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 124,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4778232
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Grey - Light
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR GOOD AND BAD CREDIT, RATES FROM 4.99% O.A.C. Vehicle comes with complete inspection, safety certification and carfax report. Buy with confidence, we are a OMVIC and UCDA certified registered dealer, member of the used car dealer association and better business bureau. All prices are plus HST and licensing, no hidden fees, no admin fees guaranteed. Warranties available up to 48 months.

***VIEW CARFAX AT THIS LINK*** https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=IUkmG7NvjgAHvNoaxbjP4Av%2bH%2fzbdGRB

2009 Hyundai Accent GLS in very good condition inside and out, runs and drives excellent, well maintained Ontario vehicle with lots of Carfax service history, comes with a very fuel efficient 1.6 litre 4 cylinder engine, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, air conditioning, tilt steering, CD player, keyless entry remote, factory alarm and much more. 
For more information call 905-547-7700 or 647-895-7078 or visit us at 95 Queenston Road, Hamilton.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Proximity Key
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1

905-547-7700

Send A Message