$8,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-962-2226
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe
GL *HEATED SEATS, SAFETY, 1Y WARRANTY ENG & TRAN*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10159503
- VIN: 5NMSG13E79H249491
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 181,863 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
plus HST plus licensing
12 months or 12,000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available
Air Conditioning
Heated seats
Fog Lights
Folding Rear Seats
Aux Input
Bluetooth
USB
Cruise control
Power locks
Power Windows
CD player
Premium audio
Automatic headlights
Steering wheel controls
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Security
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.