2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

181,863 KM

Details

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL *HEATED SEATS, SAFETY, 1Y WARRANTY ENG & TRAN*

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL *HEATED SEATS, SAFETY, 1Y WARRANTY ENG & TRAN*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

181,863KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10159503
  • VIN: 5NMSG13E79H249491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,863 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
plus HST plus licensing 
12 months or 12,000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim 
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available
Air Conditioning
Heated seats
Fog Lights
Folding Rear Seats
Aux Input
Bluetooth
USB
Cruise control
Power locks
Power Windows 
CD player
Premium audio
Automatic headlights
Steering wheel controls

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Security

Automatic High Beams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

