2009 Hyundai Santa Fe
Location
Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: 880
- VIN: 5NMSG13E99H313997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 174,704 KM
Vehicle Description
*WE FINANCE EVERYONE ! THE BEST PRICES - THE BEST VEHICLES - EVERYDAY !
***Don't Miss Out the Chance To Get This Great 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe!!**
This outstanding vehicle offers a multitude of impressive features, including:
AWD (All-Wheel Drive) for enhanced traction and control, Eye-catching Alloy wheels, Tiptronic transmission for seamless gear transitions.
Leather seats, Sunroof, Heated seats for added comfort, Dual-zone climate control for precise temperature management, Rear defroster to ensure optimal visibility. A comprehensive trip computer, Keyless entry,Power locks and windows for added convenience, Remote trunk release, Cruise control for relaxed highway driving, A premium CD player and AM/FM stereo for your entertainment needs and much more. . .
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe only 174,704 KMS for Just 10,995.00 With Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission.
The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.
Exclusive in-House Financing is available between dealer & the customer. No Banks involved! Approved on the spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly / Bi-Weekly Payments According To customer’s Budget. Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. For your peace of mind we offer 1 to 3 years warranty at Reasonable prices.
We are a proud member of UCDA and OMVIC Registered. Over 15 + years of experience in automotive Industry. We also have huge inventory of certified imported / domestic vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.
