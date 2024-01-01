Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2009 SANTA FE</p>

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

128,345 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

3.3 L. AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

3.3 L. AWD

Location

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1

416-270-7657

  1. 1723456256
  2. 1723456262
  3. 1723456260
  4. 1723456262
  5. 1723456260
  6. 1723456260
  7. 1723456262
  8. 1723456258
  9. 1723456262
  10. 1723456262
  11. 1723456244
  12. 1723456262
  13. 1723456256
  14. 1723456246
  15. 1723456192
  16. 1723456196
  17. 1723456194
  18. 1723456194
  19. 1723456182
  20. 1723456194
  21. 1723456195
  22. 1723456196
  23. 1723456196
  24. 1723456197
  25. 1723456192
  26. 1723456195
  27. 1723456197
  28. 1723456196
  29. 1723456193
  30. 1723456259
  31. 1723456193
  32. 1723456194
  33. 1723456197
  34. 1723456258
  35. 1723456194
  36. 1723456667
  37. 1723456668
  38. 1723456668
  39. 1723456667
  40. 1723456667
  41. 1723456667
  42. 1723456667
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
128,345KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NMSG73E09H328665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,345 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 SANTA FE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Precision Motors

Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe 3.3 L. AWD for sale in Hamilton, ON
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe 3.3 L. AWD 128,345 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 162,036 KM $13,495 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota Sienna LE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2012 Toyota Sienna LE 296,335 KM $13,495 + tax & lic

Email Precision Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Precision Motors

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1

Call Dealer

416-270-XXXX

(click to show)

416-270-7657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

Contact Seller
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe