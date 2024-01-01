Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=line-height: 1.5;>2009 Hyundai Sonata GL, Runs and Drives Great! Detailed Interior! Ready to Go! Comes Certifed! Great on Gas!</p><p style=line-height: 1.5;><strong>$6495.00 Plus tax and licensing fees </strong></p><p style=line-height: 1.5;><strong>To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.</strong></p><p style=line-height: 1.5;>For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com</p><p style=line-height: 1.5;>Experience our hassle-free buying experience and buy with confidence.<br />We aim to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.<br /><br />CarFax is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.<br /><br />Warranties are Available from 3 to 36 months for all Makes and Models! </p>

2009 Hyundai Sonata

142,350 KM

Details Description Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Hyundai Sonata

GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Hyundai Sonata

GLS

Location

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

  1. 1707718580
  2. 1707718580
  3. 1707718580
  4. 1707718580
  5. 1707718580
  6. 1707718580
  7. 1707718580
  8. 1707718580
  9. 1707718580
  10. 1707718580
  11. 1707718580
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
142,350KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPET46C59H528168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,350 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Hyundai Sonata GL, Runs and Drives Great! Detailed Interior! Ready to Go! Comes Certifed! Great on Gas!

$6495.00 Plus tax and licensing fees 

To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.

For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com

Experience our hassle-free buying experience and buy with confidence.
We aim to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.

CarFax is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.

Warranties are Available from 3 to 36 months for all Makes and Models! 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Star Sales Ltd

Used 2008 Ford Focus 4DR SDN SE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2008 Ford Focus 4DR SDN SE 82,040 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Hyundai Tucson FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL for sale in Hamilton, ON
2009 Hyundai Tucson FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL 157,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt 4dr Sdn for sale in Hamilton, ON
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt 4dr Sdn 111,370 KM $5,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Star Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

Call Dealer

289-639-XXXX

(click to show)

289-639-6755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

Contact Seller
2009 Hyundai Sonata