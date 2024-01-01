Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2009 Hyundai Tucson 4WD 4dr V6 Auto from Auto Star Sales Ltd listed at only $6250.00 plus tax and licensing fees! This silver beauty comes equipped with all the features you need for comfortable and safe driving, including a powerful 6-cylinder engine, 4-wheel drive for added traction, and a spacious interior with black cloth seating. With its 181,660km on the odometer, this Tucson has proven its durability and is ready for many more adventures.</p><p>This Tucson is packed with convenient and practical features, making it an ideal choice for families and individuals alike. Enjoy the comfort of heated mirrors, power windows, and a tilt steering wheel for a customized driving experience. Stay safe with features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and a comprehensive airbag system. The Tucson also includes modern amenities such as cruise control, a CD player, and a security system, ensuring a pleasant and secure ride.</p><p>Here are just a few of the features of this 2009 Hyundai Tucson:</p><ol><li><strong>Powerful 6-cylinder engine:</strong> Experience smooth acceleration and effortless power on the open road.</li><li><strong>4-wheel drive:</strong> Tackle any terrain with confidence, whether its snow, rain, or rough roads.</li><li><strong>Heated mirrors:</strong> Enjoy clear visibility in any weather condition with the convenience of heated mirrors.</li><li><strong>Keyless entry:</strong> Unlock your Tucson with ease using the convenient keyless entry system.</li><li><strong>Security system:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing your vehicle is protected with a comprehensive security system.</li></ol><p>Visit Auto Star Sales Ltd today to take this reliable and well-equipped Hyundai Tucson for a test drive.</p>

Location

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
181,660KM
Good Condition
VIN KM8JM72D29U149092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,660 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

