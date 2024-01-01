$6,250+ tax & licensing
2009 Hyundai Tucson
4WD 4dr V6 Auto
Location
Auto Star Sales Ltd
252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3
289-639-6755
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 181,660 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2009 Hyundai Tucson 4WD 4dr V6 Auto from Auto Star Sales Ltd listed at only $6250.00 plus tax and licensing fees! This silver beauty comes equipped with all the features you need for comfortable and safe driving, including a powerful 6-cylinder engine, 4-wheel drive for added traction, and a spacious interior with black cloth seating. With its 181,660km on the odometer, this Tucson has proven its durability and is ready for many more adventures.
This Tucson is packed with convenient and practical features, making it an ideal choice for families and individuals alike. Enjoy the comfort of heated mirrors, power windows, and a tilt steering wheel for a customized driving experience. Stay safe with features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and a comprehensive airbag system. The Tucson also includes modern amenities such as cruise control, a CD player, and a security system, ensuring a pleasant and secure ride.
Here are just a few of the features of this 2009 Hyundai Tucson:
- Powerful 6-cylinder engine: Experience smooth acceleration and effortless power on the open road.
- 4-wheel drive: Tackle any terrain with confidence, whether it's snow, rain, or rough roads.
- Heated mirrors: Enjoy clear visibility in any weather condition with the convenience of heated mirrors.
- Keyless entry: Unlock your Tucson with ease using the convenient keyless entry system.
- Security system: Drive with peace of mind knowing your vehicle is protected with a comprehensive security system.
Visit Auto Star Sales Ltd today to take this reliable and well-equipped Hyundai Tucson for a test drive.
Auto Star Sales Ltd
289-639-6755