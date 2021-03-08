2009 Jaguar XF

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Stability Control Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer CD Changer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Exterior Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Tire Pressure Monitor Windows rear window defogger Seating COOLED FRONT SEATS HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Memory Seat(s) Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Security Security alarm system

Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Parking Sensors MEMORY MIRRORS Aux input Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Four wheel disc brakes Leather Seat Active suspension Bluetooth Connection Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Air Bag - Front Side Body Air Bag - Front Side Head Rear Pass-Through Seat Vanity Driver Mirror Vanity Passenger Mirror A/C Front Air Bag - Rear Side Head Performance Front Tires Performance Rear Tires A/C Climate Control A/C Multi-Zone Woodgrain Trim... View all the options on our Website at: Dual Shift Transmission Generic Moon/Sun Roof Moon/Sun Roof

