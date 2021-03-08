Menu
2009 Jaguar XF

156,370 KM

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

Supercharged

Supercharged

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

156,370KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6683978
  • Stock #: R13824
  • VIN: SAJXA07C191R13824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Azure Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 156,370 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Jaguar XF supercharged 4.2L V8, Rear wheel drive, heated steering wheel, heated/ventilated seats, bluetooth, push button start, parking sensors, sunroof. Vehicle being sold certified, HST and licensing extra.Please contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday 10 to Thursday 10AM to 6PM Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM. Sunday appointment only (11-2pm) We are also fully transparent andprovide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
COOLED FRONT SEATS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Memory Seat(s)
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Security alarm system
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Parking Sensors
MEMORY MIRRORS
Aux input
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Four wheel disc brakes
Leather Seat
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
A/C Climate Control
A/C Multi-Zone
Woodgrain Trim
Dual Shift Transmission
Generic Moon/Sun Roof
Moon/Sun Roof

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

