2009 Jeep Liberty

SPORT | CLEAN | 4X4 | SUNROOF |

Dewildt Chrysler

1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7

905-312-0090

  1. 4879938
$2,575

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4879938
  • Stock #: UC3991B
  • VIN: 1J8GN28K49W556350
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black/Light Greystone
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

VEHICLE BEING SOLD 'AS-IS' the vehicle is sold AS IS and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. I understand there are no warranties implied or given by the dealer.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

