2009 Jeep Liberty

1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7
905-312-0090
+ taxes & licensing
VEHICLE BEING SOLD 'AS-IS' the vehicle is sold AS IS and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. I understand there are no warranties implied or given by the dealer.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7