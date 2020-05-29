Menu
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

2009 Kia Rondo

2009 Kia Rondo

LX Base

2009 Kia Rondo

LX Base

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

  • 123,722KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5175635
  • Stock #: 257222
  • VIN: KNAFG528897257222
Exterior Colour
Java
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2009 Kia Rondo LX, 2.4L 4 cylinder, 7 Passengers, Front wheel drive. Heated seats, power windows, auxiliary input. Vehicle being sold certified, taxes and licensing extra. Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday and Tuesday 10 to 6PM, Wednesday and Thursday 10AM to 7PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM and Sunday 11- 3 PM.We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down....

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Power Outlet
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Comfort
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Aux input
  • Four wheel disc brakes
  • Air Bag - Driver
  • Air Bag - Passenger
  • Luggage/Roof Rack
  • Air Bag - Front Side Body
  • Air Bag - Front Side Head
  • Vanity Driver Mirror
  • Vanity Passenger Mirror
  • A/C Front
  • Air Bag - Rear Side Head
  • All Season Front Tires
  • All Season Rear Tires
  Wheel Covers...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-XXXX

905-920-2311

