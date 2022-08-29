Menu
2009 Kia Rondo

185,000 KM

Details

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
4dr Wgn I4 EX

Location

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

185,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9283150
  • VIN: KNAFG528597240295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Kia Rondo 4dr Wgn I4 EX, excellent conditions, 4 cylinder engine,2.4L , 2owners, clean carfax,safety certification included in the price, call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=swkHq8chBI9WrkFaTokPPTr3AKOl6VYw

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

