2009 Kia Rondo
4dr Wgn I4 EX
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
- VIN: KNAFG528597240295
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 185,000 KM
2009 Kia Rondo 4dr Wgn I4 EX, excellent conditions, 4 cylinder engine,2.4L , 2owners, clean carfax,safety certification included in the price, call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=swkHq8chBI9WrkFaTokPPTr3AKOl6VYw
