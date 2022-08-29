2009 Kia Rondo

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,495 + taxes & licensing 1 8 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9283150

9283150 VIN: KNAFG528597240295

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Seating Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

