2009 Lexus IS 250

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8501060

8501060 Stock #: 7884

7884 VIN: JTHCK262795027884

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 240,356 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag

