Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Lexus RX 350

186,518 KM

Details Description

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

Contact Seller
2009 Lexus RX 350

2009 Lexus RX 350

**LEATHER*HEATED SEATS**

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Lexus RX 350

**LEATHER*HEATED SEATS**

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

  1. 10418955
  2. 10418955
  3. 10418955
  4. 10418955
  5. 10418955
  6. 10418955
  7. 10418955
  8. 10418955
  9. 10418955
  10. 10418955
  11. 10418955
  12. 10418955
  13. 10418955
  14. 10418955
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
186,518KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10418955
  • Stock #: C91D96
  • VIN: JTJHK31U392057517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 186,518 KM

Vehicle Description

OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 8.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wayne's Auto World

2013 Kia Optima LX
 136,116 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2011 Cadillac CTS LE...
 44,055 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Durango L...
 179,509 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wayne's Auto World

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

Call Dealer

905-544-XXXX

(click to show)

905-544-5568

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory