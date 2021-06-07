Menu
2009 Lexus RX 350

163,310 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

2009 Lexus RX 350

2009 Lexus RX 350

2009 Lexus RX 350

Location

Yaver's Auto

2289 Barton Street East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2W8

905-920-2311

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

163,310KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7229903
  Stock #: 1621
  VIN: 2T2HK31U79C126161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 163,310 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival 2009 Lexus RX350, Pearl White on Black Leather interior, 163000km, 6 Cylinder engine, in great condition, Power Locks, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Sunroof, Heated Seats and more available for sale Certified $9995+HST and Licensing.Please contact us for test Drive and AvailabilityYaver's Auto 905-920-23112289 Barton Street East,Hamilton, ON - L8E 2W8Open Monday to Thursday 10AM to 6PM, Friday 10AM to 4PM and Saturday 10AM to 3PM.We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Power Liftgate
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Security alarm system
Aux input
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Four wheel disc brakes
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
A/C Climate Control
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
A/C Multi-Zone
Woodgrain Trim
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Adjustable Passenger Lumbar Support
On/Off Road Front Tires
On/Off Road Rear Tires

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

2289 Barton Street East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2W8

905-920-XXXX

905-920-2311

