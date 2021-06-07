2009 Lexus RX 350

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 3 , 3 1 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7229903

Stock #: 1621

1621 VIN: 2T2HK31U79C126161

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 163,310 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control Fog Lamps Child safety rear door locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Power Liftgate Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Power Outlet Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player CD Changer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Seating Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Security Security alarm system Additional Features Aux input Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Four wheel disc brakes Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Air Bag - Front Side Body Air Bag - Front Side Head Rear Pass-Through Seat Vanity Driver Mirror Vanity Passenger Mirror A/C Front Air Bag - Rear Side Head A/C Climate Control Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror A/C Multi-Zone Woodgrain Trim... View all the options on our Website at: Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support Adjustable Passenger Lumbar Support On/Off Road Front Tires On/Off Road Rear Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.