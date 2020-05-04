2009 Mazda CX-7

78 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-975-9705
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
[CERTIFED/NO ACCIDENTS] GT Package, AWD Turbo With Leather, Navigation, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, BOSE Audio, 19' Alloy Wheels, Tinted Glass, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Full Power Group Incl Power Seats, AM/FM/6 CD/Sirius XM With Aux Input, Automatic/Adjustable Xenon Headlamps/Fog Lights, Bluetooth, Memory Seat, Cargo Cover, Traction Control, Trip ComputeR, Keyless Entry And Much More!
OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All Of Our Pre-Owned Vehicles Are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.
Dear Valued Customers Due To Covid-19 Pandemic Our Showroom Must Be Open By Appointment Only So You We Can Enjoy Our 1 On 1 VIP Service And Also Allows Us To Disinfect Our Vehicles Between Each Customer To Keep Our Community And Ourselves Healthy. We Also Offer 100% Online Buy Cars Online Complete With Financing And Delivery! We Remain Committed To Providing You With The Support And An Amazing Promotion At These Extraordinary Times. Please Contact For Details To Take An Advantage Of These Great Offers.
Book Your Appointment Today. Call or text us at (905) 975-9705, (905) 531-9705 email: gusmarkos@gmail.com. Traveling to see us? Ask us about our customer travel program. Need a delivery to anywhere in Ontario? No problem! Our staff is willing to come to you!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
78 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5