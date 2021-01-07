2009 Mazda MAZDA5

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

