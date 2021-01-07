Menu
2009 Mazda MAZDA5

144,300 KM

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
GS

GS

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

144,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6557058
  • VIN: JM1CR293590331245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,300 KM

Vehicle Description

NICE CLEAN LITTLE WAGON  !! JUST TRADE-IN TOO US ON A TRUCK !! 2.3 LITRE WITH  FIVE SPEED MANUAL TRANMISSION  POWER GROUP PACKAGE !! TINTED GLASS !! CERTIFIED !! COLLECTILBE AUTO SALES ! HAMILTON 905-573-9007  144,300 KMS

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer

