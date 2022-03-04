Menu
2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

202,717 KM

Details Description Features

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Damol Autos

877-287-5210

3.0L

3.0L

Location

Damol Autos

350 Hwy 8, Hamilton, ON L8G 1E8

877-287-5210

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

202,717KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8559350
  • VIN: WDDGF81X49F287835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 202,717 KM

Vehicle Description

1-YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY OR 12,000 KM. $600 MAX CLAIM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

