$9,500+ tax & licensing
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing
Damol Autos
2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
3.0L
Location
350 Hwy 8, Hamilton, ON L8G 1E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
202,717KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8559350
- VIN: WDDGF81X49F287835
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 202,717 KM
Vehicle Description
1-YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY OR 12,000 KM. $600 MAX CLAIM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
350 Hwy 8, Hamilton, ON L8G 1E8