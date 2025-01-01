Menu
Account
Sign In
<h1 style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px; border: 0px; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-variant-emoji: inherit; font-weight: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 40px; line-height: 46px; font-family: noto_sansregular, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-size-adjust: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; color: #546875; background-color: #fbfbfb;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px; font: inherit; vertical-align: baseline;>2009 MERCEDES-BENZ E 320 3.0L BlueTEC,great shape,running good,2 previous owners,clean carfax, SOLD AS IS CALL 2897002277 OR 9053128999</span></h1><p><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px; font: inherit; vertical-align: baseline;>CLICK OR PASTE HERE FOR CARFAX: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=jDXFgRmwrAtV51HS0UnZ1ftw5flUlX7n#vhr-summary</span></p>

2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

292,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

3.0L BlueTEC

Watch This Vehicle
12808999

2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

3.0L BlueTEC

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

  1. 1753829966
  2. 1753829967
  3. 1753829967
  4. 1753829966
  5. 1753829966
  6. 1753829967
  7. 1753829966
  8. 1753829966
  9. 1753829967
  10. 1753829966
  11. 1753829966
  12. 1753829966
  13. 1753829966
  14. 1753829966
  15. 1753829967
  16. 1753829967
  17. 1753829966
  18. 1753829967
  19. 1753829966
  20. 1753829967
  21. 1753829989
  22. 1753829988
  23. 1753829989
  24. 1753829989
  25. 1753829989
  26. 1753829988
  27. 1753829989
  28. 1753829988
  29. 1753829989
  30. 1753829989
  31. 1753829989
  32. 1753829989
  33. 1753829988
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
292,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN WDBUF22X09B439219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 292,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 MERCEDES-BENZ E 320 3.0L BlueTEC,great shape,running good,2 previous owners,clean carfax, SOLD AS IS CALL 2897002277 OR 9053128999

CLICK OR PASTE HERE FOR CARFAX: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=jDXFgRmwrAtV51HS0UnZ1ftw5flUlX7n#vhr-summary

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GC Motors

Used 2009 Toyota Tacoma 4WD Double LB V6 AT (Natl) for sale in Hamilton, ON
2009 Toyota Tacoma 4WD Double LB V6 AT (Natl) 357,000 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr LX for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr LX 200,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Maxima SV for sale in Hamilton, ON
2016 Nissan Maxima SV 170,000 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email GC Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-700-XXXX

(click to show)

289-700-2277

Alternate Numbers
905-312-8999
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing>

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class