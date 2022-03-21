$27,990+ tax & licensing
2009 Nissan 350Z
2dr Roadster Auto Grand Touring
Location
1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8876066
- VIN: JN1BZ36A79M550546
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 77,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 Nissan 350Z, Automatic transmission, Convertible, Dark grey, power seats, alloy rims, brembro brakes package, convertible top in excellent condition, a beatiful roadster, no accidents Certified.
CERTIFIED!!!!!
Vehicle Features
