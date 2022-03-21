2009 Nissan 350Z

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990 + taxes & licensing 7 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8876066

8876066 VIN: JN1BZ36A79M550546

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Convertible Soft Top

