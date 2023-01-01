Menu
2009 Nissan Altima

73,918 MI

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

2009 Nissan Altima

2009 Nissan Altima

SL

2009 Nissan Altima

SL

Location

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

73,918MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9538987
  • VIN: 1N4AL21E39N486049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,918 MI

Vehicle Description

Beautiful 2009 Nissan Altima SL! Runs and Drives Excellent! Clean Inside and Out! Leather and Heated Seats with Sunroof!

$6995.00 Plus tax and licensing fees 

To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.

For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com

Come experience our hassle free buying experience and buying with confidence.
Our goal is to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.

CarFax is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.

Warranties are Available from 3 months up to 36 months for ANY MAKE AND MILEAGE!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Leather Seats
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Sun/Moonroof

Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

