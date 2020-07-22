Menu
2009 Nissan Sentra

121,705 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

2009 Nissan Sentra

2009 Nissan Sentra

2.0

2009 Nissan Sentra

2.0

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

121,705KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5694395
  • Stock #: 1317
  • VIN: 3N1AB61E79L627311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 121,705 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival 2009 Nissan Sentra with only 121000km, Gas saver and in great condition, Air conditioning, Power Locks , Power Mirrors, Power Windows, and more available for sale certified $5995+HST

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Emergency Trunk Release
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Aux input
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Front Disc - Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
All Season Front Tires
All Season Rear Tires
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

