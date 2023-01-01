Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Nissan Versa

179,990 KM

Details Description

$5,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,750

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

Contact Seller
2009 Nissan Versa

2009 Nissan Versa

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Nissan Versa

SL

Location

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

  1. 1698763343
  2. 1698763343
  3. 1698763343
  4. 1698763343
  5. 1698763343
  6. 1698763343
  7. 1698763343
  8. 1698763343
  9. 1698763343
  10. 1698763343
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,750

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
179,990KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10609914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,990 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful 2009 Nissan Versa SL, Runs and Drives Great! Detailed Interior! A/C and Heat works Great! Manual Transmission! Great on Gas!

$5750.00 Plus tax and licensing fees

To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.

For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com

Experience our hassle-free buying experience and buy with confidence.
We aim to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.

CarFax is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.

Warranties are Available from 3 to 36 months for all Makes and Models!  

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Star Sales Ltd

2005 Toyota Corolla ...
 184,300 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2006 Hyundai Tucson ...
 158,630 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 188,570 KM
$6,695 + tax & lic

Email Auto Star Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

Call Dealer

289-639-XXXX

(click to show)

289-639-6755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory