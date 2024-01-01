$6,795+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2009 Nissan Versa
1.8 SL
2009 Nissan Versa
1.8 SL
Location
Auto Star Sales Ltd
252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3
289-639-6755
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,795
+ taxes & licensing
71,400KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3N1BC13E29L431987
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,400 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Star Sales Ltd
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SE 188,630 KM $6,495 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SE 197,770 KM SOLD
2010 Ford Focus SEL 134,350 KM SOLD
Email Auto Star Sales Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Star Sales Ltd
252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3
Call Dealer
289-639-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$6,795
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Star Sales Ltd
289-639-6755
2009 Nissan Versa