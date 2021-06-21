Menu
2009 Nissan Versa

131,200 KM

$4,490

+ tax & licensing
$4,490

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

2009 Nissan Versa

2009 Nissan Versa

SL

2009 Nissan Versa

SL

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,490

+ taxes & licensing

131,200KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7462307
  • VIN: 3N1BC13E09L432961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,200 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Nissan Versa SL, Runs and Drives Great! Clean Inside and Out, 1.8L engine Great on Gas.

$4490.00 Plus tax and licensing fees 

To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.

For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com

Come experience our hassle free buying experience and buying with confidence.
Our goal is to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.

CarProof is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.

Lubrico Warranty also Available from 3 months up to 36 months 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

