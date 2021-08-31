2009 Pontiac G3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $4,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 8 , 7 0 4 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 7921869

7921869 VIN: KL2TX65E69B337177

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 128,704 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Steel Wheels Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Wheel Covers Telematics

