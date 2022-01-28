$4,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,495
+ taxes & licensing
Rim Ram Auto Sales
647-979-3236
2009 Pontiac Montana
2009 Pontiac Montana
w/1SB
Location
Rim Ram Auto Sales
1605 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8K 1T5
647-979-3236
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,495
+ taxes & licensing
171,311KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8235120
- VIN: 1GMDV23149D103894
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 171,311 KM
Vehicle Description
Certification included in price
DVD
Aux plug in
power windows
power locks
cruise control
power mirrors
CD player
& much more
call or text 6479793236 for a test drive
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Telematics
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Rim Ram Auto Sales
Rim Ram Auto Sales
1605 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8K 1T5