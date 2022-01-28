Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Pontiac Montana

171,311 KM

Details Description Features

$4,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

Rim Ram Auto Sales

647-979-3236

Contact Seller
2009 Pontiac Montana

2009 Pontiac Montana

w/1SB

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Pontiac Montana

w/1SB

Location

Rim Ram Auto Sales

1605 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8K 1T5

647-979-3236

  1. 1645049527
  2. 1645049527
  3. 1645049527
  4. 1645049527
  5. 1645049527
  6. 1645049527
  7. 1645049527
  8. 1645049527
  9. 1645049527
  10. 1645049527
  11. 1645049527
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

171,311KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8235120
  • VIN: 1GMDV23149D103894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,311 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy with Confidence Registered dealer
Certification included in price
DVD
Aux plug in
power windows
power locks
cruise control 
power mirrors 
CD player
& much more
call or text 6479793236 for a test drive 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rim Ram Auto Sales

2007 Honda Odyssey T...
 221,017 KM
$3,999 + tax & lic
2010 Chrysler 300 To...
 240,886 KM
$2,999 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 278,830 KM
$1,999 + tax & lic

Email Rim Ram Auto Sales

Rim Ram Auto Sales

Rim Ram Auto Sales

1605 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8K 1T5

Call Dealer

647-979-XXXX

(click to show)

647-979-3236

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory