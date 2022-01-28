2009 Pontiac Montana

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,495 + taxes & licensing 1 7 1 , 3 1 1 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8235120

8235120 VIN: 1GMDV23149D103894

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 171,311 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Luggage Rack Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Additional Features Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

