2009 Pontiac Torrent

GT AWD

2009 Pontiac Torrent

GT AWD

Location

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

289-988-8088

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 171,100KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4355652
  • Stock #: C1279
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

ACCIDENT FREE !! FULLY LOADED!!! AWD !!!

OUR NEW LOCATION IS NOW OPEN !!!!!!
Some Vehicles Displayed Could be available at
The new location Please call before coming
To see the vehicle!!!!

LOWEST PRICE POLICY IN EFFECT !!!!!
PRICE+ HST & Licensing ( No Extra Fees ) !!!!
All Pricing Is Pre-negotiated to save you Time & Money !!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN , TOP VALUE PAID

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE!!!!!
WE APPROVE ALL CREDITS , EVERYONE
IS APPROVED, ALL CREDITS ARE WELCOME!

ALL OUR VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED !!!
And Professionally Detailed At No Extra Cost
MTO Standards Certificate Included .

Carfax Reports Are Provided with every
Vehicle at No Charge !!!

3 MONTH LUBRICO LIMITED SUPERIOR
POWERTRAIN WARRANTY IS INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE !!!
FREE RUST PROOF UNDERCOATING
FREE OIL & FILTER CHANGE !!!
SPECIAL & GREAT DEALS ON WINTER TIRES
FOR VEHICLES PURCHASED FROM US !!!

Customer Satisfaction Is Our First Priority
We offer Friendly Staff , No Pressure
Relaxed Enviromnet , Superior Level Of
Guest Experience and Satisfaction!!
More than 100 Vehicles in Stock !!!!
Buy with Confidence, UCDA & OMVIC
Registered !!!!!

To view our inventory please visit our website
@ www.bestmotors.ca
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
Warranty
  • Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Motors

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

