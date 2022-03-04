2009 Pontiac Vibe

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995 + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8645927

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Winter Tires Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Covers Equalizer Telematics

