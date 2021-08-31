Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Toyota Camry

153,470 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

Contact Seller
2009 Toyota Camry

2009 Toyota Camry

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

  1. 1639601021
  2. 1639601021
  3. 1639601021
  4. 1639601021
  5. 1639601021
  6. 1639601021
  7. 1639601021
  8. 1639601021
  9. 1639601021
  10. 1639601021
  11. 1639601021
  12. 1639601021
  13. 1639601021
  14. 1639601021
  15. 1639601021
  16. 1639601021
  17. 1639601021
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

153,470KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8019447
  • Stock #: 1802
  • VIN: 4T1BE46K29U801802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,470 KM

Vehicle Description


OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 4.89% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wayne's Auto World

2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 153,052 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Accent GL
 58,546 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Focus SEL
 117,144 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

Call Dealer

905-544-XXXX

(click to show)

905-544-5568

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory