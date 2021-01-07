Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Toyota Corolla

151,850 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

Contact Seller
2009 Toyota Corolla

2009 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

  1. 6385767
  2. 6385767
  3. 6385767
  4. 6385767
  5. 6385767
  6. 6385767
  7. 6385767
  8. 6385767
  9. 6385767
  10. 6385767
  11. 6385767
  12. 6385767
  13. 6385767
  14. 6385767
  15. 6385767
  16. 6385767
  17. 6385767
  18. 6385767
  19. 6385767
  20. 6385767
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

151,850KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6385767
  • Stock #: 1536
  • VIN: 2T1BU40E89C012416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 151,850 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival 2010 Toyota Corolla Le, 151000km, Key less Entry, Push Start, 1.8L 4 Cylinder Gas saver engine, AC, Power Windows, Power Locks, AUX, Cruise Control and Push start, available for Sale certified  $6995 +HST and Licensing.Please contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday and Tuesday 10 to 6PM Wednesday and Thursday 10AM to 7PM Friday 10AM to 5PM Saturday 10AM to 4 PM and Sunday 11-3pm (appointments only)We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down.... Read the full description on our Website at: http://www.yaversauto.com... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Emergency Trunk Release
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Cloth Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Aux input
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Front Disc - Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
All Season Front Tires
All Season Rear Tires
Wheel Covers... View all the options on our Website at:

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Yaver's Auto

2012 Toyota Highland...
 158,612 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Focus SES
 176,000 KM
$3,295 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Matrix 5...
 133,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Email Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

Call Dealer

905-920-XXXX

(click to show)

905-920-2311

Quick Links
Directions Inventory