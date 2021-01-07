2009 Toyota Corolla

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Safety Brake Assist ABS Brakes Emergency Trunk Release Child safety rear door locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Convenience Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Windows rear window defogger Seating Cloth Seats Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Aux input Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Air Bag - Front Side Body Air Bag - Front Side Head Front Disc - Rear Drum Brakes Rear Pass-Through Seat Vanity Driver Mirror Vanity Passenger Mirror A/C Front Air Bag - Rear Side Head All Season Front Tires All Season Rear Tires Wheel Covers... View all the options on our Website at:

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.