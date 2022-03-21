Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Toyota Matrix

229,783 KM

Details Features

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of Hamilton

905-547-7726

Contact Seller
2009 Toyota Matrix

2009 Toyota Matrix

XR

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Toyota Matrix

XR

Location

Kia of Hamilton

1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

905-547-7726

Contact Seller

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

229,783KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8872556
  • Stock #: FO22049A
  • VIN: 2T1KE40E59C011365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 229,783 KM

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kia of Hamilton

2019 Jeep Cherokee N...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Matrix XR
 229,783 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Rio
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kia of Hamilton

Kia of Hamilton

Kia of Hamilton

1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

Call Dealer

905-547-XXXX

(click to show)

905-547-7726

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory