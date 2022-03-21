$4,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,500
+ taxes & licensing
Kia of Hamilton
905-547-7726
2009 Toyota Matrix
2009 Toyota Matrix
XR
Location
Kia of Hamilton
1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8
905-547-7726
$4,500
+ taxes & licensing
229,783KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8872556
- Stock #: FO22049A
- VIN: 2T1KE40E59C011365
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 229,783 KM
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kia of Hamilton
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Kia of Hamilton
1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8