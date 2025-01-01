Menu
<p>2009 Toyota Tacoma 4WD Double LB V6 AT (Natl),excellent conditions,4X4, local vehicle,clean carfax,<span style=background-color: #ffffff; font-family: OpenSansRegular; font-size: 16px;>SOLD AS IS , it needs manifold gaskets it is starting to make noise,call 2897002277 or 90531289999</span></p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff; font-family: OpenSansRegular; font-size: 16px;>CLICK OR PASTE HERE FOR CARFAX: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=e9ccdGmTmVPkYc+5DK8Gy7LhhjusfBHA</span></p>

2009 Toyota Tacoma

357,000 KM

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Toyota Tacoma

4WD Double LB V6 AT (Natl)

12804901

2009 Toyota Tacoma

4WD Double LB V6 AT (Natl)

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

View Carfax Report

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
357,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 5TEMU52N39Z621192

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 357,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Toyota Tacoma 4WD Double LB V6 AT (Natl),excellent conditions,4X4, local vehicle,clean carfax,SOLD AS IS , it needs manifold gaskets it is starting to make noise,call 2897002277 or 90531289999

CLICK OR PASTE HERE FOR CARFAX: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=e9ccdGmTmVPkYc+5DK8Gy7LhhjusfBHA

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Quads / Captains
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing>

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2009 Toyota Tacoma