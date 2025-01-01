$8,995+ taxes & licensing
2009 Toyota Tacoma
4WD Double LB V6 AT (Natl)
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Sold As Is
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 357,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 Toyota Tacoma 4WD Double LB V6 AT (Natl),excellent conditions,4X4, local vehicle,clean carfax,SOLD AS IS , it needs manifold gaskets it is starting to make noise,call 2897002277 or 90531289999
CLICK OR PASTE HERE FOR CARFAX: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=e9ccdGmTmVPkYc+5DK8Gy7LhhjusfBHA
289-700-2277