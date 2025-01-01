Menu
2009, TOYOTA YARIS, 5 SPEED, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, ONLY 73,000 KM, ONE OWNER, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, REMOTE ENTRY, ALLY RIMS,CRUISE CONTROL, AIR CONDITIONING, TWO SETS OF KEY, VERY CLEAN VEHICLE.

****Price + HST + Licensing( No extra fees, no haggle price) **** Carfax report are provided with every vehicle at not extra charge! Customer Satisfaction is Our First Priority! Lowest price policy in effect ! Financing is available for vehicles of 10 years old or less! All vehicles come certified with 30 days powertrain guarantee included. Extended Warranty available up to 3 year Call us for more information and to book and appointment! ACEN MOTORS INC - Pre- owned vehicles come standard with one key, if we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include then, additional keys may be purchased at the time of the sale! Serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Binbrook, Grimsby, London, St. Catharines, Burlington, Mississauga, Toronto and other provinces for over 18 years. Visit us online : www. acenmotors.com ACEN MOTORS INC. 1926 KING ST. EAST. Hamilton - On L8K 1W1 CONTACT US AT 905- 545-7200

Location

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1

905-545-7200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
73,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDBT903391337932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2009, TOYOTA YARIS, 5 SPEED, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, ONLY 73,000 KM, ONE OWNER, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, REMOTE ENTRY, ALLY RIMS,CRUISE CONTROL, AIR CONDITIONING, TWO SETS OF KEY, VERY CLEAN VEHICLE.

****Price + HST + Licensing( No extra fees, no haggle price) **** Carfax report are provided with every vehicle at not extra charge! Customer Satisfaction is Our First Priority! Lowest price policy in effect ! Financing is available for vehicles of 10 years old or less! All vehicles come certified with 30 days powertrain guarantee included. Extended Warranty available up to 3 year Call us for more information and to book and appointment! ACEN MOTORS INC - Pre- owned vehicles come standard with one key, if we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include then, additional keys may be purchased at the time of the sale! Serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Binbrook, Grimsby, London, St. Catharine's, Burlington, Mississauga, Toronto and other provinces for over 18 years. Visit us online : www. acenmotors.com ACEN MOTORS INC. 1926 KING ST. EAST. Hamilton - On L8K 1W1 CONTACT US AT 905- 545-7200

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Acen Motors Inc.
1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1
2009 Toyota Yaris