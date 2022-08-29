2009 Toyota Yaris

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999 + taxes & licensing 1 4 5 , 9 6 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9049750

9049750 VIN: JTDKT923395263076

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 145,963 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Temporary spare tire Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Exterior Steel Wheels Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.