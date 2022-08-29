Menu
2009 Toyota Yaris

145,963 KM

Details

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

2009 Toyota Yaris

2009 Toyota Yaris

LE

2009 Toyota Yaris

LE

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

Logo_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

145,963KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9049750
  • VIN: JTDKT923395263076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,963 KM

Vehicle Description


OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 4.89% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***


Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

