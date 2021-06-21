Menu
2010 BMW 3 Series

93,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,490

+ tax & licensing
$18,490

+ taxes & licensing

Acen Motors Inc.

905-545-7200

2010 BMW 3 Series

2010 BMW 3 Series

328I

2010 BMW 3 Series

328I

Location

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1

905-545-7200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,490

+ taxes & licensing

93,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7445519
  • VIN: WBAWL1C58APX27732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pewter
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 BMW 328i , 6 cyl, Convertible, Automatic transmission, Navigation GPS,  Heated seats, clean car fax report, only 93,000 km!

 

SOLD CERTIFIED.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Convertible Hardtop
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

