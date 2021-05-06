+ taxes & licensing
905-920-2311
257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3
905-920-2311
+ taxes & licensing
New Arrival 2010 BMW 328I RWD, with only 93000km, Black on Beige Leather Interior, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Locks, Android DVD player with GPS, New tires, new brake available for sale Certified $9995+HST and Licensing.Please contact us for test Drive and AvailabilityYaver's Auto 905-920-2311257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton, ON - L8E 2X3Open Monday to Thursday 10AM to 6PM, Friday 10AM to 4PM and Saturday 10AM to 3PM.We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down.Read the full description on our Website at:http://www.yaversauto.com... Read the full description on our Website at:
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3