2010 BMW 328i

93,594 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

2010 BMW 328i

2010 BMW 328i

2010 BMW 328i

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

93,594KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7081516
  • Stock #: 1605
  • VIN: WBAPH7C58AA800335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 93,594 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival 2010 BMW 328I RWD, with only 93000km, Black on Beige Leather Interior, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Locks, Android DVD player with GPS, New tires, new brake available for sale Certified $9995+HST and Licensing.Please contact us for test Drive and AvailabilityYaver's Auto 905-920-2311257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton, ON - L8E 2X3Open Monday to Thursday 10AM to 6PM, Friday 10AM to 4PM and Saturday 10AM to 3PM.We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Fog Lamps
Emergency Trunk Release
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Memory Seat(s)
Front Bucket Seats
MEMORY MIRRORS
Aux input
Four wheel disc brakes
HD Radio
A/C REAR
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
A/C Climate Control
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
A/C Multi-Zone
Woodgrain Trim

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

