2010 BMW 328i

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 9 3 , 5 9 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7081516

7081516 Stock #: 1605

1605 VIN: WBAPH7C58AA800335

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 1605

Mileage 93,594 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control Fog Lamps Emergency Trunk Release Child safety rear door locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Memory Seat(s) Front Bucket Seats Additional Features MEMORY MIRRORS Aux input Four wheel disc brakes HD Radio A/C REAR Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Air Bag - Front Side Body Air Bag - Front Side Head Vanity Driver Mirror Vanity Passenger Mirror A/C Front Air Bag - Rear Side Head Performance Front Tires Performance Rear Tires A/C Climate Control Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror A/C Multi-Zone Woodgrain Trim... View all the options on our Website at:

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.