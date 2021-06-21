2010 BMW X3

$7,495 + taxes & licensing 1 7 1 , 0 3 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7374743

7374743 Stock #: 1620

1620 VIN: WBXPC9C46AWJ39396

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mineral Green Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 171,036 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control Child safety rear door locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Fog Lamps Temporary spare tire Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls HD Radio Windows rear window defogger Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Seating Power Driver Seat Memory Seat(s) Additional Features MEMORY MIRRORS Aux input Four wheel disc brakes Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Air Bag - Front Side Body Air Bag - Front Side Head Rear Pass-Through Seat Vanity Driver Mirror Vanity Passenger Mirror A/C Front Air Bag - Rear Side Head A/C Climate Control Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror Woodgrain Trim... View all the options on our Website at:

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.