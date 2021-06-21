Menu
2010 BMW X3

171,036 KM

Details Description Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

2010 BMW X3

2010 BMW X3

xDrive30i XDrive30i

2010 BMW X3

xDrive30i XDrive30i

Location

Yaver's Auto

2289 Barton Street East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2W8

905-920-2311

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

171,036KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7374743
  • Stock #: 1620
  • VIN: WBXPC9C46AWJ39396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 171,036 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival 2010 BMW X3 3.0i X Drive, Alloy wheels, AC CD, Power Windows , Power locks, Cruise control, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, available for Sale Certified $7495+HST and Licensing.Please contact us for test Drive and AvailabilityYaver's Auto 905-920-23112289 Barton Street East,Hamilton, ON - L8E 2W8Open Monday to Thursday 10AM to 6PM, Friday 10AM to 4PM and Saturday 10AM to 3PM.We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HD Radio
rear window defogger
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Power Driver Seat
Memory Seat(s)
MEMORY MIRRORS
Aux input
Four wheel disc brakes
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
A/C Climate Control
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
Woodgrain Trim... View all the options on our Website at:

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

2289 Barton Street East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2W8

905-920-2311

