2010 Buick Enclave
AWD 4dr CXL1
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
204,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9497482
- VIN: 5GALVBED0AJ188053
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 204,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Buick Enclave AWD 4dr CXL1, excellent conditions,super clean ,7 passenger,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=tswhSzpfwI94VIZYOM/8i21QT+zk+GKU
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1